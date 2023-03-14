Washington Wizards fans should not be surprised that the team in the nation’s capital defeated the Detroit Pistons, 117-97 on Tuesday night at Capital One Arena. In fact, Washington never trailed.

The Wizards also did so with a 36-point night from Bradley Beal, who shot 13-of-15 from the field and 4-of-6 from the three-point line. Beal also added 7 points. If that weren’t enough, Johnny Davis — YES, THE ROOKIE AND FIRST ROUND PICK — shot 5-of-11 from the field and had 11 points off the bench.

Six Wizards players scored in double figures, including Deni Avdija, who had 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

Detroit did not have a strong night. They shot just 38.4 percent overall with Killian Hayes scoring 20 points. It also took him 21 shots to get there, along with no free throws.

The Wizards’ next game is on Friday when they head on the road to play the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET. See you then.