Wizards vs Pistons odds and more

The Washington Wizards play the Detroit Pistons tonight at home. It’s a brief home stand before going on the road to Cleveland. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

The odds*

The Wizards are a -13.5 favorite over the Pistons with an over/under of 221, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Pistons have young talent but injuries they’ve been plagued with lately giving Washington clear advantage in tonight’s matchup.

Previous Meeting

The Wizards and Pistons previously played one another a week ago today. Washington came out victorious winning 119-117 over Detroit due to a put back by Daniel Gafford after Bradley Beal missed a shot attempt.

Beal, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis combined for 79 points. Although Washington won the previous meeting, it shouldn’t have come to a last second put back especially tonight with the Wizards being the favorites and the Pistons having a slew of injuries.

*Please play your bets responsibly because betting on sports games is GAMBLING! If you or someone else you know has a gambling problem, please call 1-800-GAMBLER. You must be 21 or older to place bets.