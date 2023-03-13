Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 14 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington, League Pass

Injuries

WIZARDS— Taj Gibson, DAY-TO-DAY (Non-COVID illness)

PISTONS— Bojan Bogdanovic, OUT (Achilles); Isaiah Stewart, OUT (hip); Cade Cunningham, OUT (tibia); Jaden Ivey, OUT (health and safety protocols); Alec Burks, OUT (foot); Marvin Bagley III, OUT (ankle); Hamidou Diallo, OUT (ankle)

Pregame Notes

The Washington Wizards are on a three-game losing streak, with surprising their last win coming against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday March 7. The Pistons have a host of injuries on the report, but the way Washington has been playing they could easily lose a winnable game. The Wizards have particularly a healthy squad with just Taj Gibson on the injury report who is day-to-day with an illness.

The Wizards, after their most recent loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, are now 12th in the Eastern Conference. At this rate they’re on a first class ticket to the off-season with a quickness if they continue with the losses. However, Washington only is a half game behind being back in the play-in tournament as a 10th seed. Things could be a bit last minute as the season comes to a close.