The Washington Wizards are 31-37 after losing to the Philadelphia 76ers last night. Kevin Broom also stated in his analysis that the Wizards are now 12th in the East. They have lost seven of their last ten games.

For those of you who are rooting for Washington to make the postseason, don’t panic. They are just 0.5 games out of the play-in. They also have the 21st toughest remaining schedule remaining according to Tankathon. In other words, the schedule is more favorable than average.

Still, I’m a bit worried about the Wizards’ recent decline since the All-Star Break. Sure, losing to the 76ers last night was to be expected. But that loss came after two straight losses to the Atlanta Hawks, a team that is also looking to make the play-in. If the Wizards can’t win consistently against play-in caliber teams, then it will be very hard to see them make it themselves.

