The Washington Wizards lost to the Philadelphia 76ers, 112-93 on Sunday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Washington never led tonight in a game they were never expected to win anyway. Still, it was disappointing to watch because the Wizards are trying to make the Eastern Conference’s play-in tournament. After their third straight loss, I’m not so sure if they will make it.

To his credit, Corey Kispert had a career night with 25 points, also shooting 3-of-7 from three. But Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis were both cold.

The 76ers shot over 50 percent tonight though they weren’t lights out from deep. James Harden led with 18 points and 14 assists. Joel Embiid also scored 34 points and grabbed 8 rebounds.

The Wizards’ next game is on Tuesday when they host the Detroit Pistons. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET. See you then, and we will have more on this game tomorrow.