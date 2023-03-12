 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

SB Nation Reacts: Fans nationally think the Wizards will miss the play-in

But most fans also picked the Wizards as a team that will make it too.

By Albert Lee
Wizards and the Indiana Pacers Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Thank you for your responses to this week’s national survey. For our Washington Wizards specific results, please click here.

Most fans think the Wizards will miss the play-in tournament but most people also selected them as a play-in team

Here are the Eastern Conference teams that national respondents thought would make the play-in tournament:

  1. Toronto Raptors 74%
  2. Miami Heat 69%
  3. Atlanta Hawks 68%
  4. Brooklyn Nets 53%

And here are the picks for the remainder of the choices:

  1. Washington Wizards 51%
  2. Indiana Pacers 39%
  3. Chicago Bulls 38%

Assuming this holds, the Wizards are not predicted to make the play-in despite most people selecting them as a play-in team. This kind of a result would be a disappointment. Washington would be just bad enough to miss the playoffs and still have little chance at a high lottery pick. However, also note that the Nets are currently sixth in the East, so this is actually a pessimistic thing for Brooklyn fans.

Here are the rankings in the Western Conference:

SB Nation

Here are the detailed rankings of the four teams projected to make the play-in:

  1. Minnesota Timberwolves 58%
  2. Los Angeles Lakers 55%
  3. Los Angeles Clippers 54%
  4. New Orleans Pelicans 51%

And the rest of the teams who aren’t. Note that some teams like the Mavericks are in the Top 6 right now so considering that, this is a good thing if one is a Dallas fan.

  1. Portland Trail Blazers 41%
  2. Dallas Mavericks 37%
  3. Golden State Warriors 37%
  4. Oklahoma City Thunder 31%
  5. Utah Jazz 28%

