For our Washington Wizards specific results, please click here.

Most fans think the Wizards will miss the play-in tournament but most people also selected them as a play-in team

Here are the Eastern Conference teams that national respondents thought would make the play-in tournament:

Toronto Raptors 74% Miami Heat 69% Atlanta Hawks 68% Brooklyn Nets 53%

And here are the picks for the remainder of the choices:

Washington Wizards 51% Indiana Pacers 39% Chicago Bulls 38%

Assuming this holds, the Wizards are not predicted to make the play-in despite most people selecting them as a play-in team. This kind of a result would be a disappointment. Washington would be just bad enough to miss the playoffs and still have little chance at a high lottery pick. However, also note that the Nets are currently sixth in the East, so this is actually a pessimistic thing for Brooklyn fans.

Here are the rankings in the Western Conference:

Here are the detailed rankings of the four teams projected to make the play-in:

Minnesota Timberwolves 58% Los Angeles Lakers 55% Los Angeles Clippers 54% New Orleans Pelicans 51%

And the rest of the teams who aren’t. Note that some teams like the Mavericks are in the Top 6 right now so considering that, this is a good thing if one is a Dallas fan.