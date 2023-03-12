Thank you for your responses to this week’s national survey. For our Washington Wizards specific results, please click here.
Most fans think the Wizards will miss the play-in tournament but most people also selected them as a play-in team
Here are the Eastern Conference teams that national respondents thought would make the play-in tournament:
- Toronto Raptors 74%
- Miami Heat 69%
- Atlanta Hawks 68%
- Brooklyn Nets 53%
And here are the picks for the remainder of the choices:
- Washington Wizards 51%
- Indiana Pacers 39%
- Chicago Bulls 38%
Assuming this holds, the Wizards are not predicted to make the play-in despite most people selecting them as a play-in team. This kind of a result would be a disappointment. Washington would be just bad enough to miss the playoffs and still have little chance at a high lottery pick. However, also note that the Nets are currently sixth in the East, so this is actually a pessimistic thing for Brooklyn fans.
Here are the rankings in the Western Conference:
Here are the detailed rankings of the four teams projected to make the play-in:
- Minnesota Timberwolves 58%
- Los Angeles Lakers 55%
- Los Angeles Clippers 54%
- New Orleans Pelicans 51%
And the rest of the teams who aren’t. Note that some teams like the Mavericks are in the Top 6 right now so considering that, this is a good thing if one is a Dallas fan.
- Portland Trail Blazers 41%
- Dallas Mavericks 37%
- Golden State Warriors 37%
- Oklahoma City Thunder 31%
- Utah Jazz 28%
