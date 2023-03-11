Game Info

When: Sunday, March 12 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

Injuries

WIZARDS— None.

76ERS— None.

Pregame Notes

Coaching among other things will always be the Washington Wizards’ demise. The ability to not make necessary changes when having double digit leads is a problem especially when it could end in a victory. Instead the losses pile up and the frustration continues to settle in and cause friction. It’s never a good look having three players who can easily average 20 points per game each and not win enough games to stay afloat or be a contender.

As for Philadelphia, they’re third in the Eastern Conference only four games out of first place. Joel Embiid is a MVP-candidate once again competing against Nikola Jokic who seems to be the one who will take the trophy again as he’s averaging a triple double. Embiid is averaging 33 points per game along with 10 rebounds this season.

Washington will have to keep an eye on Embiid and figure out ways to stop him from dominating the paint and getting to the line consistently.