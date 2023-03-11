 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wizards vs. Hawks stats: The numbers behind last night’s loss

I’m not Kevin Broom. But here are some of those numbers.

By Albert Lee
Atlanta Hawks v Washington Wizards Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards lost to the Atlanta Hawks last night, 114-107. Here are the stats behind it.

Four Factors

Team eFG% TOV% ORB% FT/FGA ORtg
Hawks 0.521 11.9 26.5 0.158 112.7
Wizards 0.528 12.7 17.5 0.159 105

The Good

  • The Wizards outshot the Hawks, 48.9 percent to 44.2 percent. However, Atlanta shot 15-of-31 from the three point line which negated much of the Wizards advantage there.
  • Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis scored a combined 66 points. None had bad shooting nights.

The Bad

  • The Wizards scored a combined 22 points from the bench. The Hawks had two players, Saddiq Bey and Bogdan Bogdanovic score 14 and 15 points each.
  • Trae Young had a big night shooting from three, going 6-of-10 from deep. He averages 35 percent from three this season.
  • The Hawks had 13 offensive rebounds compared to the Wizards’ 7.
  • It seems that the Wizards have many losses where the opposition has a good three point shooting night while they are shooting poorly from deep themselves. This was one of them.

