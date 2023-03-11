Wizards vs. Hawks stats: The numbers behind last night’s loss

The Washington Wizards lost to the Atlanta Hawks last night, 114-107. Here are the stats behind it.
Four Factors
|Team
|eFG%
|TOV%
|ORB%
|FT/FGA
|ORtg
|Team
|eFG%
|TOV%
|ORB%
|FT/FGA
|ORtg
|Hawks
|0.521
|11.9
|26.5
|0.158
|112.7
|Wizards
|0.528
|12.7
|17.5
|0.159
|105
The Good
- The Wizards outshot the Hawks, 48.9 percent to 44.2 percent. However, Atlanta shot 15-of-31 from the three point line which negated much of the Wizards advantage there.
- Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis scored a combined 66 points. None had bad shooting nights.
The Bad
- The Wizards scored a combined 22 points from the bench. The Hawks had two players, Saddiq Bey and Bogdan Bogdanovic score 14 and 15 points each.
- Trae Young had a big night shooting from three, going 6-of-10 from deep. He averages 35 percent from three this season.
- The Hawks had 13 offensive rebounds compared to the Wizards’ 7.
- It seems that the Wizards have many losses where the opposition has a good three point shooting night while they are shooting poorly from deep themselves. This was one of them.
