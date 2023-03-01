Wizards vs. Raptors preview: Washington hosts play-in rival Toronto

Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington, League Pass

Injuries

WIZARDS— Monte Morris, OUT (back)

RAPTORS— Otto Porter Jr., OUT (toe)

Pregame Notes

Only one game separates the Washington Wizards (29-32, 10th) and Toronto Raptors (31-32, 9th) in the standings. They play each other twice in three days, beginning with a two-game series on Thursday.

The contest marks the Wizards’ first of three against the Raptors this season, which means a sweep would secure the season series. Given that both teams are right in the thick of the play-in seeding battle, these games could have serious implications by the end of the year.

Taking both games will be a tall task given Toronto’s recent form. They’ve won five of their last six games and are 8-2 in their last ten overall as they’ve gotten all their pieces back healthy while adding Jakob Poeltl at the NBA trade deadline.

Washington hasn’t had much luck against their Canadian counterparts in the recent past, either. They’ve lost their last three matchups and have gone 2-11 in their last 13 games against each other.

The last time the Wiz won the season series against the Raps outright was 15 years ago during the 2007-08 season. They clinched a 3-1 season record against them in an overtime game that saw Antawn Jamison put up 25 points and 16 rebounds with Roger Mason Jr. chipping in 18 off the bench. When you see Oleksiy Pecherov and Dominic McGuire’s names on the box score, you know it’s been a while.