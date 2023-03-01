The Wizards are signing Jay Huff to a two-way contract

The Wizards are signing former University of Virginia center Jay Huff to a two-way contract. He fills the open spot vacated by Jordan Goodwin’s promotion. Huff had been playing for the South Bay Lakers in the G League this season.

In 18 Showcase Cup games this season, Huff averaged in 16.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 3.2 blocks. He also made 36.4% of his 2.4 three-point attempts per game. In the South Bay Lakers’ 19 regular season games, he has averaged 14.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 3.5 blocks. He’s made 40% of his 1.8 three-point attempts in those games.

Huff has been a highly productive G League player this season. But so had Vernon Carey Jr. who the Wizards just waived. They seemingly did not believe Carey Jr.’s production would translate to the NBA so it will be interesting to see if they have more faith that Huff’s will. That’s assuming he finds himself playing in many games with the Wizards in addition to playing for the Go-Go.

The organization clearly has a familiarity with Huff and finds him interesting enough to bring back for a second stint. Huff had previously signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Wizards in September 2021.