The Wizards are negotiating a buyout with Will Barton, according to report

Barton has played sparingly in recent games.

By Albert Lee
Charlotte Hornets v Washington Wizards Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

The Washington Wizards are negotiating a contract buyout with Will Barton, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The news came out on Thursday, soon after the NBA Trade Deadline.

Barton is averaging 7.7 points per game for Washington this season in a reserve role. Last season, he was a starter for the Denver Nuggets, who advanced to the playoffs. He is on the last year of a two-year contract that is worth a total of about $30 million.

It is unfortunate that Barton’s tenure in Washington is likely coming to an end. The first half of his season was hampered due to a hamstring injury. But it wasn’t like Washington has a real shot at making a deep playoff anyway. My feeling is that he will sign with a contender after clearing waivers.

What are your thoughts on this news? And are the Wizards possibly making a move for someone in the buyout market themselves? Let us know in the comments below.

