The Washington Wizards are negotiating a contract buyout with Will Barton, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The news came out on Thursday, soon after the NBA Trade Deadline.

ESPN Sources: The Wizards are working on a contract buyout for veteran G/F Will Barton, allowing him to become a free agent. Barton, 32, has had a limited role with Washington this season, but started 71 games and averaged 14.7 points for the Nuggets a season ago. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

Barton is averaging 7.7 points per game for Washington this season in a reserve role. Last season, he was a starter for the Denver Nuggets, who advanced to the playoffs. He is on the last year of a two-year contract that is worth a total of about $30 million.

It is unfortunate that Barton’s tenure in Washington is likely coming to an end. The first half of his season was hampered due to a hamstring injury. But it wasn’t like Washington has a real shot at making a deep playoff anyway. My feeling is that he will sign with a contender after clearing waivers.

