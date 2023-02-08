Phew! That is the one word in my mind after the Washington Wizards’ 118-104 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Washington also snapped a three game losing streak with this win.

I’m not gonna write much about the first half because it seemed like Washington was half asleep at the wheel. In fact, the Wizards were losing by as many as 9 points in the second quarter.

Ultimately, the Wizards’ talent advantage came through as they were able to take the lead which grew to as big as 23 in the fourth quarter. Unlike last weekend, the Wizards didn’t blow the lead.

Kristaps Porzingis led with 36 points while Deni Avdija added 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Wizards. PJ Washington led the Hornets with 20 points.

The Wizards’ next game is against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET. See you then.