Wizards vs. Hornets odds and last minute thoughts

The Washington Wizards play the Charlotte Hornets tonight at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Here are the odds for tonight’s game and some last minute thoughts.

The odds

The Wizards are four point favorites in this matchup and the over/under is 235.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. You would think that Washington should win this game by double digits given that the Hornets are one of the worst teams in the NBA. But given how poorly they have played in their last three contests, I’m not surprised that this risk is baked in the result.

Any last minute thoughts?

Obviously, we are watching this game because we know that you expect timely recaps. But it probably won’t be that exciting. Those fireworks will be saved for ...tomorrow!

*Please play your bets responsibly because betting on sports games is GAMBLING! If you or someone else you know has a gambling problem, please call 1-800-GAMBLER. You must be 21 or older to place bets.