The last week or so has been nothing much to write home about for the Washington Wizards. In fact, they lost badly on Monday night at home after losing two winnable games prior (squandering big leads on those two). Nobody knows what the Wizards' front office will do. Not even national insiders. But, actually, very few media outlets seem to even care. And for a reason.

Game info

Gametime: 7 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Feb. 8

Where: Capital One Arena, D.C.

TV: NBC Sports Washington LeaguePass

Injuries: For the Wizards, two of the “big 3” (gasp) Kyle Kuzma and Bradley Beal are out.

Unfortunately, fan favorite Kelly Oubre Jr. will be out for the Hornets, as will Cody Martin.

What to look for

Not much really. I mean, the Wizards are fumbling their way to the trade deadline. Players don’t know whether they will be here next week, and the front office is probably thinking hard about how to... I don’t know what. Oh, and the Hornets have put all of their good players on the shelf as we approach the Thursday deadline.

So, unless all you do is basketball, please do yourself a favor and skip this one.