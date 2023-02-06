Wizards vs. Cavaliers final score: Washington demolished by Cavs, 114-91

The Washington Wizards are officially streaking in the other direction, losing their third straight contest in a 114-91 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

After racing to 20-point first quarter leads in each of their last two games, the Wiz tried to shake things up by spotting the visitors a double-digit lead of their own. It did not work. Washington missed their first six three-point attempts and turned the ball over six times as they trailed, 37-25.

The ice-cold shooting continued in the second quarter as they sandwiched their lone triple from Anthony Gill with 1:20 in the first with an 0-for-7 display in the second. The Cavs used a balanced scoring attack in the first half with every starter finishing in double-figures compared to the Wizards’ one with 15 points from Kristaps Porzingis.

It was all Cavs in the second half as the lead ballooned to 90-62 at one point in the third quarter. With the game all but decided, both offenses came to a screeching halt in the fourth as neither team managed to eclipse the 20-point mark.

The Wizards also gave us a Johnny Davis sighting! He missed his first two shots before connecting on a jumper with 6.1 seconds left in the game.

Porzingis finished with 18 points and seven rebounds on the night while Will Barton led all bench scorers with 15.

Washington gets a golden opportunity to stop their skid at three as they take on the 15-40 Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.