The Washington Wizards announced on Monday that their postponed road game against the Detroit Pistons will be on Tuesday, Mar. 7 at 7 p.m. ET. The game was originally on Feb. 1 but was postponed due to inclement weather in Dallas, Texas where the Pistons were playing a game.

To prevent a situation where the Wizards play three days in a row, their home game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Mar. 6 was moved back to Mar. 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET. While the Wizards won’t have three games in a row, they will still have four games in five days from Mar. 4 through Mar. 8.

Currently, the Wizards are 10th in the Eastern Conference with a 24-28 record. They are two games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the 8th position and four games behind the Miami Heat for the 6th position. Washington needs a Top-6 seed for a guaranteed playoff berth, but they are currently in position for the play-in round.