Wizards vs. Cavaliers odds and more

The Washington Wizards play the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBC Sports Washington. Washington is back on a losing streak of two games after having a six-game winning streak.

The odds*

The Wizards are at home, but are +2 underdogs in this matchup and the over/under is 222.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cavs are fifth in the Eastern Conference with Donovan Mitchell averaging 26.9 points per game while the Wizards stand at 10th place in the East. Washington could pull off the win but they’ll have to do so without Kyle Kuzma.

Injury Updates

The injury report was updated for the Wizards as it’s still skeptical who’ll play tonight. Both Bradley Beal and Anthony Gill are questionable, but Kuzma is listed as out for the game. Most likely Beal will be a game time decision, but the heavy efforts will have to come from Kristaps Porzingis and the reserves. A good outcome from Deni Avdija could help boost this team’s offensive spark against the Cavs.

Update: Anthony Gill (return to competition reconditioning) has been upgraded to questionable. https://t.co/yT9xCEk4da — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) February 6, 2023

*Please play your bets responsibly because betting on sports games is GAMBLING! If you or someone else you know has a gambling problem, please call 1-800-GAMBLER. You must be 21 or older to place bets.