The Washington Wizards lost to the Brooklyn Nets 125-123 on Saturday night in New York City. This game ranks as the second straight loss where the Wizards gave up a 20 point lead — 23 points tonight — after being ahead for most of the game.

The first half was all Wizards, as they raced to a 73-55 lead. Kyle Kuzma was cold and sat most of the game out due to injury. But Kristaps Porzingis scored 20 of his team-high 38 points. Washington also forced Brooklyn to commit 10 turnovers. While the Nets were missing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Wizards were also missing Bradley Beal. All things considered, the Wizards should win on paper.

The Nets made their comeback in the third, shooting nearly 59.1 percent from the field while holding the Wizards to 30.4 percent, cutting Washington’s lead to 99-92. Edmond Sumner and Markieff Morris scored a combined 25 points in the period to give Brooklyn a shot to win heading into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Brooklyn was able to come back and take the lead midway in the period. Both teams traded leads for much of the final minutes in regulation. But they ultimately lost when Washington couldn’t convert on free throws with 7 seconds left. It didn’t help that Porzingis also fouled out.

The hero of tonight’s game was Cam Thomas, who scored 19 of his 44 points in the fourth quarter to lead Brooklyn to a character win.

The Wizards’ next game is at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET. Hopefully the Wizards won’t blow a third straight game like they have blown each of these last two.