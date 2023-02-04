Wizards at Nets odds and more

The Washington Wizards play the Brooklyn Nets at 6 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Washington in New York City. Let’s get to some last-minute loose ends.

The odds*

According to DraftKings, the Wizards have even odds against the Nets. The over-under for total scoring is 223.5 points, which means that both teams will score a total of at least that amount.

Why would Washington have a 50/50 shot against the bally-hooed Nets, whose owner also won the Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart AND Courtney Vandersloot sweepstakes? Pretty simple: Kevin Durant’s injury AND the reports of Kyrie Irving requesting a trade. Irving is also out.

Brooklyn Nets say Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) is out tonight against Washington Wizards. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 4, 2023

Anything else?

This game could truly go either way. But considering that the Wizards just blew their home game last night, I’m anticipating this game to be a loss as well. It’s on-brand for those of us who are “So Wizards,” right? That said, we shall see!

*Please play your bets responsibly because betting on sports games is GAMBLING! If you or someone else you know has a gambling problem, please call 1-800-GAMBLER. You must be 21 or older to place bets.