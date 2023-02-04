 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wizards at Nets odds and more

Last minute thoughts before tonight’s game.

By Albert Lee
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Washington Wizards Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Washington Wizards play the Brooklyn Nets at 6 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Washington in New York City. Let’s get to some last-minute loose ends.

The odds*

According to DraftKings, the Wizards have even odds against the Nets. The over-under for total scoring is 223.5 points, which means that both teams will score a total of at least that amount.

Why would Washington have a 50/50 shot against the bally-hooed Nets, whose owner also won the Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart AND Courtney Vandersloot sweepstakes? Pretty simple: Kevin Durant’s injury AND the reports of Kyrie Irving requesting a trade. Irving is also out.

Anything else?

This game could truly go either way. But considering that the Wizards just blew their home game last night, I’m anticipating this game to be a loss as well. It’s on-brand for those of us who are “So Wizards,” right? That said, we shall see!

*Please play your bets responsibly because betting on sports games is GAMBLING! If you or someone else you know has a gambling problem, please call 1-800-GAMBLER. You must be 21 or older to place bets.

