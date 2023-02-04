Game Info

When: Saturday, February 4 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center - Brooklyn, New York

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

Injuries

WIZARDS— Anthony Gill, OUT (protocols)

NETS— Kevin Durant, OUT (MCL sprain); T.J. Warren, QUESTIONABLE (shin contusion); Ben Simmons, QUESTIONABLE (knee soreness)

Pregame Notes

For the Washington Wizards, this was supposed to be a chance to extend their NBA-best win streak to eight games against a discombobulated Brooklyn Nets side. Instead, they’re back to zero after falling to the Portland Trail Blazers the night before.

The Nets were rocked by a haymaker yesterday, too. Only theirs was self-inflicted as Kyrie Irving requested to be dealt before the NBA trade deadline on February 9th. Despite the public demand, Irving is slated to be available against the Wizards. Whether he goes out on the court completely unmotivated or with guns blazing is anyone’s guess.

Based on their first meeting this season on November 4th, the Wizards shouldn’t expect the Nets to roll over amidst the off-court drama. That matchup was the first game Irving served for his suspension over his anti-semitic controversy which feels like a millennia ago. The Nets dismantled the Wiz for their most lopsided loss of the season by far, 128-86.

Saturday marks Washington’s final chance to avoid a 4-0 season series sweep against Brooklyn. Given that it will be the first matchup without Kevin Durant - who led the Nets in scoring during the first three contests - there’s at least a decent chance that fourth time’s the charm.