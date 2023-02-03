Wizards vs Blazers odds and more

The Washington Wizards are still actively on a winning streak as the Portland Blazers come to D.C. tonight. The Wizards have their six-game winning streak intact despite a postponed game to start off the month against the Detroit Pistons due to weather issues. Their home game tonight playing the Blazers is at 7 p.m. ET being televised on NBC Sports Washington.

The odds*

Washington is at home as the -3.5 favorites over the Portland Trail Blazers, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Wizards may be the favorites in this games since they’re a hot team currently, but the Blazers still have a healthy Damian Lillard who recently scored 42 points in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Both teams seem to be fighting to have a spot in the play-in tournament as anything higher such as a confirmed playoff spot doesn’t seem ideal unless higher teams go on losing streaks. The Wizards having healthy scorers has been a huge benefit for the team despite losing Rui Hachimura in a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Injury Updates

Anthony Gill still remains out under health and safety protocols. For the Wizards it’s not a big or major loss to the team at the moment as they’ve managed to do just fine in their wins as of late. The key is keeping the Wizards “Big 3” healthy to ramp up the scoring and having others continue to step up off the bench such as Deni Avdija who has been playing really well lately. Keeping that starting core of Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis intact gives Washington that needed push going forward.

*Please play your bets responsibly because betting on sports games is GAMBLING! If you or someone else you know has a gambling problem, please call 1-800-GAMBLER. You must be 21 or older to place bets.