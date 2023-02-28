The Washington Wizards went into the state of Georgia and left with a win over the Atlanta Hawks, 119-116. Some good defensive stops and Bradley Beal scoring the final four points to seal the win came in clutch.

In the final minute of the game to get the win, Daniel Gafford blocked Trae Young’s driving lay-up as the Wizards were up 115-113. Beal came down and hit the pull-up shot to give Washington a 117-113 lead. Atlanta came out of a timeout and Young drained a three-pointer to bring their deficit to within one.

Washington took a timeout to remain calm as Beal took another jumper to give the Wizards the 119-116 lead and the win. Young made two three-point attempts to tie the game but was unsuccessful.

For the Wizards as mentioned before Beal had 37 points, 22 of which came in the second half. Kyle Kuzma added 28 points of his own while Gafford notched a double double with 13 points and 12 rebounds also including three blocks on defense.

All the Hawks starters scored in double figures with Young leading the way with 31 points. Clint Capela had 13 points and 15 rebounds on the night.

Despite getting the win, Washington has to figure out who can step it up a notch on the offensive scoring. Beal and Kuzma can’t be the only ones especially with Kristaps Porzingis out with an injury.

The Wizards head back home and await the Toronto Raptors who they’ll face twice in a row and then welcome the Milwaukee Bucks after.