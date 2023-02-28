Wizards at Hawks odds and more

Tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Washington between the Washington Wizards and the Atlanta Hawks. The Wizards are on a two-game losing streak whereas the Hawks have won two in a row. This is the first meeting of four between both teams this season.

The odds*

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wizards are +7 underdogs with 234 over/under. Atlanta is the favorite on their own home court as predicted. The odds are definitely in the Hawks favor as the Wizards will have an interesting time figuring out how to dismantle Atlanta tonight.

Injury Updates

Although many didn’t expect Kristaps Porzingis to play, it is confirmed he’s now out for tonight’s game along with Monte Morris. Be prepared to see more of Daniel Gafford in the center position and Jordan Goodwin at the point guard position but that now depletes the bench a bit so some players will have to step it up or the game will be lost way sooner than later.

