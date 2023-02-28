 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jordan Goodwin signs three-year deal with the Wizards

The details of Goodwin’s contract have emerged and it appears to be a team-friendly for the Wizards.

By Matt Modderno
Golden State Warriors v Washington Wizards
Jordan Goodwin shooting for the Wizards
Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

The Wizards have signed Jordan Goodwin to a multi-year contract. While the details of the contract were not originally publicized, they have now come out. Keith Smith of Spotrac recently tweeted out Goodwin’s deal and I think it's one that Wizards fans should be happy with.

As Jahadi White and I discussed on today’s Bleav in Wizards, we both expected him to sign a multi-year deal but were surprised to see how little of it is guaranteed. This is about as risk-free a deal as the Wizards could have hoped for.

Goodwin is a cost-controlled producer who can fill in the gaps around the rest of an expensive core. They need to hope they can find other contributors on team-friendly deals like this one. This is another reason for the team to continue to emphasize development through their G League team.

