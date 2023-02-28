Jordan Goodwin signs three-year deal with the Wizards

The Wizards have signed Jordan Goodwin to a multi-year contract. While the details of the contract were not originally publicized, they have now come out. Keith Smith of Spotrac recently tweeted out Goodwin’s deal and I think it's one that Wizards fans should be happy with.

Jordan Goodwin got part of the Non-Taxpayer MLE from the Wizards in his three-year deal:



22-23: $900,000

23-24: $1,927,896

24-25: $2,092,344



22-23 is fully guaranteed. 23-24 is $300,000 guaranteed. 24-25 is non-guaranteed. WAS also has a team option for 24-25.@spotrac — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 27, 2023

As Jahadi White and I discussed on today’s Bleav in Wizards, we both expected him to sign a multi-year deal but were surprised to see how little of it is guaranteed. This is about as risk-free a deal as the Wizards could have hoped for.

Goodwin is a cost-controlled producer who can fill in the gaps around the rest of an expensive core. They need to hope they can find other contributors on team-friendly deals like this one. This is another reason for the team to continue to emphasize development through their G League team.