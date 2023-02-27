Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

Injury Report

Wizards: Kristaps Porzingis, DOUBTFUL (knee); Monte Morris, QUESTIONABLE (back)

Hawks: None.

Pregame notes

It’s currently a two-game losing streak for the Washington Wizards and they play the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. This is the first meeting of both teams in a four-game season series. The Hawks are on a two-game winning streak after defeating the Brooklyn Nets by two.

The Wizards most likely still won’t have Kristaps Porzingis in their lineup. Being as though the Wizards have been losing games and players tend to show up off and on, it becomes hard to tell just which games Washington will be able to pull off. Allowing teams to come out punching won’t get Washington the wins they need to stay afloat. In the end it can force the Wizards out and have them not making any type of play-in whatsoever.

It’s hard to decipher the Wizards team when consistency never seems to be one of their strong suits. When will it ever be?