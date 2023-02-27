Who should fill the Wizards’ open two-way contract spot?

Now that Jordan Goodwin is no longer occupying one of the Wizards’ two two-way contract slots, they can promote someone to fill that opening. Quenton Jackson currently holds the other two-way spot.

The three Capital City Go-Go players I think are the most likely candidates are Makur Maker, Trevion Williams, and Jules Bernard. The G League season is split into two parts, the Showcase Cup and the official regular season. Only Maker played in the Showcase Cup so I didn’t include the stats for that part of the season below.

Makur Maker, 6-11 center, 22 years old, formerly of Howard and Sydney Kings

22 games, 17 starts, 20.7 minutes, 6.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, .8 blocks, 2.2 fouls, 1.1 turnovers, 40.8% field goal, 32.9% on 3.2 three-point attempts per game

Trevion Williams, 6-9 center, 22 years old, formerly of Purdue

15 games, 1 start, 17.8 minutes, 7.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 2.7 fouls, 2 turnovers, 56.5% field goal, 40% on .7 three-point attempts per game

Jules Bernard, 6-7 wing, 23 years old, formerly of UCLA

22 games, 15 starts, 25.6 minutes, 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.4 fouls, 2 turnovers, 45.5% field goal, 31.6% on 4.5 three-point attempts per game

I think the Wizards could use this open spot to accomplish one of two objectives. They could try to find someone ready to fill in right now and help them make a push for their playoffs. They could also use the spot to protect a development player they don’t want another team to poach away. Or, realistically, they could try to do both.

Williams seems the most physically ready to come in and play a role right now. He fits a similar mold to previous ten-day candidates like Johnathan Williams and Jordan Bell who were able to contribute by being active and hustling.

Maker would be the choice if they just want to hold onto someone with long-term potential as a big man with shooting potential. He’s the least NBA-ready of the three right now, in my opinion, but also has the highest ceiling if he eventually puts it all together.

Bernard is probably the combination approach. He is still a work in progress on the court but even a theoretical 3-and-D wing is appealing. It also addresses a potential hole in the roster.

Devon Dotson is also another possibility as a former two-way player but given the point guard depth already that doesn’t seem to make much sense to me. That choice wouldn’t really serve any of the aforementioned objectives.

Given that the Wizards already have Quenton Jackson, a raw higher-upside player, on one two-way it wouldn’t surprise me to see them go the other way and look to add Williams. Their frontcourt depth is somewhat limited and he would give them another big body to come in and eat up some minutes down the stretch of the season.

Who would you like to see them add?