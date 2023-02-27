February mailbag: Your Wizards and Mystics questions answered

Here are the questions for the mailbag. Our next one will be within a couple weeks since March is right around the corner!

How do the Wizards fix the point guard problem next season? (GreatWallofWizards)

I don’t see the Wizards signing a star point guard in his prime entering free agency. Their best bet from a talent perspective is to sign an older veteran at a mid-level salary. It wouldn’t shock me to see Russell Westbrook return, especially if Washington makes a deeper-than-anticipated run in the postseason.

If Ted Leonsis owned the Boston Celtics and the Celtics achieved exactly the same as the Wizards under Leonsis, would the Boston fan base accept his record as owner? And why do some Wizards fans accept mediocrity? (jmpalomo)

No. I also think the Celtics fanbase would be a bit more patient with a rebuild as well.

To your second question, I think some Wizards fans are accepting mediocrity, or in their words, take the positive road when the team is showing any signs of success. And in general, don’t we want to see the Wizards win?

Here is a question on Twitter:

Albert. Why do the Mystics seem to be better run than the Wizards? Will we (the Wizards fans) ever have a plan? — Tommy (@TcasWizards) February 23, 2023

The Mystics gave then-General Manager and Head Coach Mike Thibault near “carte-blanche” to run the team as he saw fit. But he also came to Washington as one of the best WNBA head coaches. The Wizards haven’t been run by a General Manager with the same type of pedigree Thibault had entering the Mystics. I think that is where the big difference lies with the results of both teams over the last 10 years.

What would you grade the moves Mike Thibault has made for the Mystics? (Nathan Snell)

I give Washington a B. The Mystics were in the running for Breanna Stewart but ultimately lost out. Getting Brittney Sykes is not a bad thing at all, but she doesn’t move the needle getting this team from being a dark horse for the championship to being a top-tier contender.

The only way the Mystics have a true shot to become a top-tier contender is if they possibly get Emma Meesseman or another European player after EuroBasket. The Mystics’ chances of winning big also increase if there are significant injuries on other teams like the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty.

We would like to give you a sponsorship opportunity or give money just because. How can we do so? (a few emails over the past few months).

As you are aware, Bullets Forever writers’ pay, including mine, is too damn low for the hours we put in. The pay we make comes from Vox Media, SB Nation’s parent company.

Vox Media’s revenue comes primarily through Google AdSense (most of the ads you see on this site) and Outbrain, a native advertising platform that offers links to clickbaity headlines like “Where is the cast of ‘Glory’ today?” or “25 abandoned stadiums no one recognizes anymore.” Vox also has sponsorships with various companies. This is ultimately where our monthly stipends come from.

If you are interested in partnering with us for sponsorship opportunities, please reach out to me at aleeinthedmv AT gmail DOT com. We prefer to partner with American-based companies.

The only companies we cannot partner with are those in the gambling space. This includes sportsbooks and fantasy sports. We cannot pursue these opportunities because our site and SB Nation have a partnership with DraftKings.

Regarding donations to the site in general, I don’t have a link at this time. But I am exploring opportunities for this kind of thing in the very near future. In the meantime, email me and we can go from there.