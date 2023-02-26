Wizards at Bulls Odds and More

The Washington Wizards will play the Chicago Bulls at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Washington at the United Center in Chicago, IL. Let’s go over some notes for this afternoon’s game.

The odds*

According to DraftKings, the Wizards are only 3.5 point underdogs to the Bulls. The over-under for total scoring is 225.5 points.

Anything else?

The Bulls are a game and half behind the Wizards and they are still clawing to get back into the playoff picture. Playing their back half of a back to back against the Wizards, this afternoon, the Bulls put a crooked number up against the Nets on Saturday, after leading that game by as many as 50 points going into the 4th, and eventually winning by 44.

There is plenty to play for in this one as the season winds down and jockeying for playoff positioning continues.

The Wizards will need to pick up a big road win without their star center Kristaps Porzingis, who is listed as being out for this one.

*Please play your bets responsibly because betting on sports games is GAMBLING! If you or someone else you know has a gambling problem, please call 1-800-GAMBLER. You must be 21 or older to place bets.