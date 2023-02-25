Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: United Center, Chicago, IL

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

Injury Report

Wizards: Kristaps Porzingis, OUT (knee)

Bulls: Goran Dragic, OUT (knee); Javonte Green, OUT (knee); Lonzo Ball, OUT (knee)

Pregame notes

The Washington Wizards are coming off a loss to the New York Knicks and are now on the road in Chicago. Washington had a full roster despite Bradley Beal being questionable and now Kristaps Porzingis won’t play with left knee soreness. The Wizards will have to rotate the center position utilizing Daniel Gafford and figuring out who’ll play behind him. Hopefully it’ll be a better outcome in this upcoming game than in the last. Gafford didn’t play too well only having three points and four fouls.

This is the fourth meeting of both of these teams with the Wizards winning the last game, 100-97. Chicago having both Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, offensive powerhouses, holds an advantage over Washington unless Beal and Kyle Kuzma hit a hot streak and take the game over.