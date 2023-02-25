Wizards officially convert Jordan Goodwin to a full multi-year contract

On Friday, the Washington Wizards announced that they signed Jordan Goodwin to a full, multi-year NBA contract. The news comes after the team bought out Will Barton earlier this week.

In a press conference, Wizards President Tommy Sheppard said the following:

Jordan has worked extremely hard during his time with us and that has paid off both for him and for our team with this opportunity. He is a great example of our development program as well as the importance and impact of having the Go-Go as part of our organization.

Goodwin has played 40 games this season for the Wizards, averaging 6.3 points and 2.5 assists per game. He has also made four starts. Players on two-way contracts are limited to just 50 NBA games per season. Goodwin was on track to get past that in the coming weeks.

The Wizards now have a free two-way roster spot with Quenton Jackson as their lone player on such a deal.