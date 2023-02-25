Last Thursday, I asked you all if you believe the Washington Wizards will make the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Since the poll results closed yesterday afternoon, let’s share the results below:

Here are the results of our latest Wizards fan poll.



We'll be back in Reacts mode next week. pic.twitter.com/gsys6B2K2K — Bullets Forever (@BulletsForever) February 25, 2023

Of 419 respondents, a combined 60 percent believe that the Wizards will make at least the first round of the playoffs, or the Round of 16. An additional 35 percent of fans believe that the Wizards will make the play-in tournament but fail to make the Round of 16. Finally, just 5 percent believe the Wizards will miss the playoffs entirely.

The Wizards are 28-31, 10th in the Eastern Conference after losing to the New York Knicks last night in #SoWizards fashion. Despite the loss, they are still 1.5 games ahead of the Chicago Bulls who are 11th. I get that Washington almost lost their third game with a 20 point lead (they were just one point from that mark), but Washington is trying too hard NOT to tank and finish 11th in the East.

If the Wizards played like they did in their last five games heading to last week’s All-Star break, they could very easily finish with a Top-6 seed. I’m serious. But they are also capable of some mind boggling losses like the one we saw last night.