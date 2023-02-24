What did you do during the All-Star Break?

The NBA All-Star Break is now over. Games resumed last night in the NBA, and the Washington Wizards will play the New York Knicks tonight.

Last weekend felt weird to me, primarily because the Wizards had nothing to do with All-Star festivities of any kind. So I just spent that time preparing for some professional development programs and slowly getting to grading assignments, aka the bane of a teacher’s existence.

Now, we are getting back to reality for the homestretch of the season. The Wizards’ key trio of Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis is healthy. So I wouldn’t be surprised to see a playoff appearance, regardless of what I think the team should do long term.

What did you last weekend? Since it was President’s Day last Monday, did you spend some extra time with your family? Did you just disconnect from the NBA world? Let us know in the comments below.