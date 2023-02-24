Wizards vs. Knicks Odds and More

The Washington Wizards play the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Washington in the Capital One Arena. Let’s go over some notes for tonight.

The odds*

According to DraftKings, the Wizards are only 1 point favorites over the Knicks. The over-under for total scoring is 225.5 points.

Anything else?

The Wizards are coming out of the All-Star break looking to make some moves in the standings. Right now, sitting in the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference, the Wizards are looking to make ground in the standings. They will have a good opportunity going against the Knicks, who are 4 games ahead of the Wizards and in 6th place. A win tonight, puts the Wizards in a path of getting closer to that 6th seed, making the playoffs and avoiding the play-in game. Needless to say, this will be a big one for the Wizards, if they can win.

