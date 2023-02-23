Game Info

When: Friday, February 24 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

Injury Report

Wizards: Bradley Beal, DAY-TO-DAY (knee)

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, OUT (thumb)

Pregame notes

The Washington Wizards have their first game post the All-Star break. The Wizards unfortunately didn’t have anyone for any events so nothing to report on there. However what was once a healthy roster now has Bradley Beal on the injury report with knee soreness. It’s been quite unfortunate that Beal has spent majority of this season especially after signing that max contract. It starts to make you wonder at times. Beal will probably be a game time decision, but doesn’t look like he’ll play against the Knicks on Friday.

This part of the season is where the push comes on and determines who’s really going for a playoff spot or even the play-in tournament. The Wizards are in ninth place which is the play-in tournament but just how much are they willing to do to win majority of their games and be possible contenders? Maybe not contenders but at least a team that isn’t constantly looked over.