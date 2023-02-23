Feburary Mailbag: Send us your Wizards and Mystics questions!

On Jan. 20, I wrote a statement regarding Vox Media’s announced demonetization of numerous team sites, including the NBA network. While our site will not be defunded, a total of 11 sites will be on the NBA side. They are:

It will be sad to see them go after Feb. 28. Some of the sites will remain on the Vox Media platform and receive some of the Google Ad revenue in the short term. Other sites will take their efforts into other networks like Grizzly Bear Blues. Some other sites may be sunset.

I am very happy to see that some of my fellow site managers, most notably Parker Fleming at GBB, have been able to find a new home which will monetize their brands, especially at the local level.

That also leads me to my next thing. It’s time for a quick February mailbag. This month has been really hectic for me, so I’m sorry to do this on super short notice. with days left. But feel free to leave your questions on the Washington Wizards and Mystics in the comments below or by emailing me at aleeinthedmv AT gmail DOT com.

I’ll answer them on Monday, Feb. 27.