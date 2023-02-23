Poll: Do you see the Wizards making the playoffs this season?

The Washington Wizards are ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 28-30 record. Forget about opinions on what direction the team should move in, whether they are mine or Ricky O’Donnell’s. The Wizards are going all-in! ALL-IN FOR THE PLAYOFFS!

Washington has won two straight games heading into last week’s All-Star Break, and they also won six of their last ten games. The Wizards also have an “easier” schedule to end the year which includes a slate of home-heavy games in March.

I hate to say it, but the Wizards have a real shot to make the NBA Playoffs. It’s certainly a testament to the character of the players and coaches on the team. That said, the consequence of a playoff run is a lower draft pick and a lower ceiling in the medium and long term future.

That’s enough rambling from me. Do you see the Wizards making the playoffs (meaning, the Round of 16?) Let us know in the poll below. Results end tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 24 at 1 p.m. ET!