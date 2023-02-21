Will Barton bought out, Jordan Goodwin converted to a standard contract

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Wizards have reach a buyout agreement with Will Barton. Because the deal was completed prior to March 1, Barton could join a new team and still be eligible for their playoff roster. First, he will be placed on waivers for a team to claim before becoming a free agent if not claimed.

Barton was brought in to provide a veteran scoring presence off the bench but underwhelmed in the 40 games he played. He was only able to earn 19.6 minutes per game, his lowest since 2014-2015. He averaged 7.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. Barton only made 38.7% of his field goal, his lowest total since his rookie year in 2012-2013.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Wizards intend to convert Jordan Goodwin from a two-way contract to a standard one. The terms of his new deal are still unclear. It will be interesting to see if it is just for the remainder of the season or they can come to terms on a multi-year contract.

Goodwin is averaging 6.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1 steal in 18 minutes per game. He’s shooting 45.3% from the field and 38.8% from three. Goodwin originally joined the Capital City Go-Go as an undrafted free agent.

In other Wizards’ adjacent news, Capital City point guard Kris Dunn is leaving the team to join the Utah Jazz on a 10-day contract. Former Wizards second-round pick Admiral Schofield is being converted from a two-way contract to a standard deal by the Orlando Magic. The Magic waved former first-round pick RJ Hampton to make room for Schofield. Hampton is a new I would like to see the Wizards offer a two-way contract to if available.