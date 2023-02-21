Former Wizard Jahadi White joins the Bleav in Wizards podcast

Former Wizards center Jahadi White has joined me as the new co-host of the Bleav in Wizards podcast. And yes, it is actually spelled "Jahadi" and not Jahidi as we saw throughout his basketball career. He explained that error during our first episode together last week.

He played 256 games for the Wizards from 1998 to 2004, starting 192 of them. In 19 minutes per game, White averaged 6.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks. Before that he spent four seasons at Georgetown, the last two as their starting center.

White will bring a player's perspective to Wizards analysis, one that isn't employed by the team. We want to make that firsthand perspective more accessible to fans. One way we can do that is to periodically offer some mailbag episodes.

If there are open questions you have about why certain players do certain things, how teams or coaches operate, or are curious about past Wizards teams White played on, now is the chance to ask. I will do my best to make sure we get to as many of them as possible.

Additionally, if you have suggestions on content we can offer that you don't feel like you're getting elsewhere, just let me know.