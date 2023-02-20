Russell Westbrook, who is under contract with the Utah Jazz, will sign a contract with the Los Angeles Clippers after getting a buyout and clearing waivers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news on Monday.

After finalizing a contract buyout with the Utah Jazz, nine-time All-Star guard Russell Westbrook plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, his agent Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/OjZ0Mkuz5x — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 20, 2023

ESPN story on Russell Westbrook committing to sign with the Clippers: https://t.co/ynhsDDCoTg — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 20, 2023

Westbrook previously played for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, mostly in a reserve role. He also considered playing for the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards.

It is mildly disappointing that Westbrook isn’t returning to Washington, where he had his most impressive regular season in 2020-21. He would have been the starting point guard. And I think he would be the type of player to will the Wizards to a Top-6 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Ultimately, Westbrook gets to stay in LA and play for the 33-28 Clippers, who are fourth in the Western Conference.

Now that Westbrook is out of the buyout market, Washington will have to decide whether Monte Morris is the answer at starting point guard. Or if they should give an old friend, aka John Wall a call. Wall is also one of the top options in the buyout market.

