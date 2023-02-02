NBA All-Star 2023: No Wizards are will be in the game, for now

On Thursday, the NBA announced the reserves for the 2023 All-Star Game. Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, the player with the best chance, unfortunately wasn’t named a reserve. It is the second straight year where the Wizards had no players in the All-Star game.

Here is the list of All-Star Reserves:

Eastern Conference

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls)

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks)

Julius Randle (New York Knicks)

Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

Western Conference

Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)

Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers)

Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz)

Jaren Jackson (Memphis Grizzlies)

All hope isn’t lost, yet for Kuzma to get in the game. If an Eastern Conference player misses the game due to injury, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will make those picks. Given his career season, Kuzma should be among the first on the list.

The All-Star Game is on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah.