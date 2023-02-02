Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country.
Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.
The Wizards are on a roll! Six straight wins! I get that the fans are digging deeper into their positions (and I sort of am too). Fans who believe the Wizards can succeed feel vindicated by the win streak. Others feel like the Wizards are falling deeper into a trap to remain on the Treadmill of Mediocrity. But despite what I think (and perhaps many of you), Washington looks like they are all-in on the play-in.
Do you feel better about the Wizards’ recent winning ways? Vote in our survey below!
We will close the survey results later this week. Thanks and let’s see how fan confidence shifts (if at all) with the Wizards getting hot right at the NBA Trade Deadline!
Loading comments...