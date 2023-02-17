Michael Jordan is 60 today!

Today is Feb. 17. To many of us, it’s a random Friday and we’re counting down the minutes until the three-day President’s Day Weekend.

But for one famous NBA player, he is now hitting the big 60. Michael Jordan, a/k/a the Greatest Player of All Time!

Today, Jordan is the owner of the Charlotte Hornets. But we know him better as a superstar guard mostly for the Chicago Bulls where he won six NBA championships. He ultimately played two more seasons with the Washington Wizards from 2001-03 where he still was one of the NBA’s better players, even if it wasn’t enough to get Washington into the playoffs.

I was a senior in high school and a freshman in college when Jordan played for Washington. And I still struggle to believe that Jordan is now 60. Now that I think about it, I’ll be 40 soon myself and in full-blown mid-life crisis mode.

Anyway, happy birthday MJ!