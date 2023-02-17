2023 NBA All-Star Weekend schedule of events

The Washington Wizards won’t be featured on NBA All-Star Weekend despite getting hot lately. But we know that at least some of you will watch the events. So here is the schedule for the main events this weekend in Salt Lake City.

Friday, Feb. 17

All-Star Celebrity Game (ESPN) at 7 p.m. ET

This game features celebrities in acting, music, former NBA players and WNBA players. Here are the rosters for the game:

Team Ryan

Ryan Smith (Utah Jazz governor and honorary captain)

Kane Brown (5-time American Music Award winner)

Cordae (rapper, recording artist)

Diamond DeShields (WNBA All-Star; Phoenix Mercury)

Calvin Johnson (former NFL player)

Marcos Mion (TV host)

The Miz (WWE Superstar)

Albert Pujols (MLB Player)

Everett Osborne (actor)

Ozuna (rapper, recording artist)

Guillermo Rodriguez (ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live correspondent)

Sinqua Walls (actor)

Team Dwyane

Dwyane Wade (NBA champion, Utah Jazz minority owner and honorary captain)

Nicky Jam (Latin global music icon and actor)

Jesser (content creator)

Simu Liu (actor)

Hasan Minhaj (comedian)

DK Metcalf (NFL player)

Janelle Monáe (actress, singer, songwriter)

Arike Ogunbowale (WNBA All-Star; Dallas Wings)

21 Savage (rapper, recording artist)

Ranveer Singh (actor and NBA Brand Ambassador for India)

Frances Tiafoe (tennis player)

Alex Toussaint (Peloton coach and Puma athlete)

Tiafoe is the closest person to the Wizards, given that the tennis star is from the DMV.

Rising Stars Game at 9 p.m. ET. on TNT

In the past, this game was a showcase of just rookie and sophomore NBA players. This year, it’s a mini-tournament of rookies, sophomores and the G-League’s top performers. There are four teams in total, playing to a target score of 40.

Team Pau

Paolo Banchero (Magic)

Benedict Mathurin (Pacers)

Jaden Ivey (Pistons)

Scottie Barnes (Raptors)

Jose Alvarado (Pelicans)

Keegan Murray (Kings)

Andrew Nembhard (Pacers)

Team Deron

Franz Wagner (Magic)

Jalen Green (Rockets) — injured

Alperen Sengun (Rockets)

Trey Murphy III (Pelicans)

AJ Griffin (Hawks)

Bones Hyland (Nuggets)

Walker Kessler (Jazz)

Ayo Dosunmu (Bulls) **

Team Joakim

Evan Mobley (Cavaliers)

Josh Giddey (Thunder)

Jalen Williams (Thunder)

Jeremy Sochan (Spurs)

Quentin Grimes (Knicks)

Jabari Smith Jr. (Rockets)

Jalen Duren (Pistons) — Injured

Tari Eason (Rockets) **

Team Jason

Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite

Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

Mojave King, G League Ignite

Kenneth Lofton Jr., Memphis Hustle

Mac McClung, Delaware Blue Coats

Leonard Miller, G League Ignite

Scotty Pippen Jr., South Bay Lakers

Saturday, Feb. 18

All-Star Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET on TNT

Here are the events:

Skills Challenge

Team Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Alex Antetokounmpo, Wisconsin Herd

Team Jazz

Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Collin Sexton, Utah Jazz

Team Rookies

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

Three Point Contest

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers

Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Slam Dunk Contest

Kenyon Martin Jr., Houston Rockets

Mac McClung, Philadelphia 76ers*

Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans

Jericho Sims, New York Knicks

*McClung signed a two-way contract with the Sixers on Feb. 14. He is still playing the Rising Stars game as a G-League player.

Sunday, Feb. 19

All-Star Game Draft at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT

This is the first year when the All-Star teams will be determined right before the game. Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James will make their picks then.

All-Star Game at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT

This is when the game will be played.

According to DraftKings, Team LeBron is the favorite by a three point margin for the All-Star Game. The over/under is 325.5 points.

There are also odds for Saturday night. McClung is the favorite for the slam dunk contest at +125. For the three point contest, Lillard and Hield are co-favorites at +425.

