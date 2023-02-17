2023 NBA All-Star Weekend schedule of events

The Washington Wizards won’t be featured on NBA All-Star Weekend despite getting hot lately. But we know that at least some of you will watch the events. So here is the schedule for the main events this weekend in Salt Lake City.
Friday, Feb. 17
All-Star Celebrity Game (ESPN) at 7 p.m. ET
This game features celebrities in acting, music, former NBA players and WNBA players. Here are the rosters for the game:
Team Ryan
- Ryan Smith (Utah Jazz governor and honorary captain)
- Kane Brown (5-time American Music Award winner)
- Cordae (rapper, recording artist)
- Diamond DeShields (WNBA All-Star; Phoenix Mercury)
- Calvin Johnson (former NFL player)
- Marcos Mion (TV host)
- The Miz (WWE Superstar)
- Albert Pujols (MLB Player)
- Everett Osborne (actor)
- Ozuna (rapper, recording artist)
- Guillermo Rodriguez (ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live correspondent)
- Sinqua Walls (actor)
Team Dwyane
- Dwyane Wade (NBA champion, Utah Jazz minority owner and honorary captain)
- Nicky Jam (Latin global music icon and actor)
- Jesser (content creator)
- Simu Liu (actor)
- Hasan Minhaj (comedian)
- DK Metcalf (NFL player)
- Janelle Monáe (actress, singer, songwriter)
- Arike Ogunbowale (WNBA All-Star; Dallas Wings)
- 21 Savage (rapper, recording artist)
- Ranveer Singh (actor and NBA Brand Ambassador for India)
- Frances Tiafoe (tennis player)
- Alex Toussaint (Peloton coach and Puma athlete)
Tiafoe is the closest person to the Wizards, given that the tennis star is from the DMV.
Rising Stars Game at 9 p.m. ET. on TNT
In the past, this game was a showcase of just rookie and sophomore NBA players. This year, it’s a mini-tournament of rookies, sophomores and the G-League’s top performers. There are four teams in total, playing to a target score of 40.
Team Pau
- Paolo Banchero (Magic)
- Benedict Mathurin (Pacers)
- Jaden Ivey (Pistons)
- Scottie Barnes (Raptors)
- Jose Alvarado (Pelicans)
- Keegan Murray (Kings)
- Andrew Nembhard (Pacers)
Team Deron
- Franz Wagner (Magic)
- Jalen Green (Rockets) — injured
- Alperen Sengun (Rockets)
- Trey Murphy III (Pelicans)
- AJ Griffin (Hawks)
- Bones Hyland (Nuggets)
- Walker Kessler (Jazz)
- Ayo Dosunmu (Bulls) **
Team Joakim
- Evan Mobley (Cavaliers)
- Josh Giddey (Thunder)
- Jalen Williams (Thunder)
- Jeremy Sochan (Spurs)
- Quentin Grimes (Knicks)
- Jabari Smith Jr. (Rockets)
- Jalen Duren (Pistons) — Injured
- Tari Eason (Rockets) **
Team Jason
- Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite
- Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
- Mojave King, G League Ignite
- Kenneth Lofton Jr., Memphis Hustle
- Mac McClung, Delaware Blue Coats
- Leonard Miller, G League Ignite
- Scotty Pippen Jr., South Bay Lakers
Saturday, Feb. 18
All-Star Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET on TNT
Here are the events:
Skills Challenge
Team Antetokounmpo
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
- Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
- Alex Antetokounmpo, Wisconsin Herd
Team Jazz
- Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz
- Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz
- Collin Sexton, Utah Jazz
Team Rookies
- Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
- Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons
- Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets
Three Point Contest
- Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers
- Tyler Herro, Miami Heat
- Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers
- Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings
- Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
- Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
- Julius Randle, New York Knicks
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Slam Dunk Contest
- Kenyon Martin Jr., Houston Rockets
- Mac McClung, Philadelphia 76ers*
- Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans
- Jericho Sims, New York Knicks
*McClung signed a two-way contract with the Sixers on Feb. 14. He is still playing the Rising Stars game as a G-League player.
Sunday, Feb. 19
All-Star Game Draft at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT
This is the first year when the All-Star teams will be determined right before the game. Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James will make their picks then.
All-Star Game at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT
This is when the game will be played.
The odds for the Game and more
According to DraftKings, Team LeBron is the favorite by a three point margin for the All-Star Game. The over/under is 325.5 points.
There are also odds for Saturday night. McClung is the favorite for the slam dunk contest at +125. For the three point contest, Lillard and Hield are co-favorites at +425.
Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.
Loading comments...