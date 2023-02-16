Wizards at Timberwolves odds and more

The Washington Wizards will end their road trip facing the Minnesota Timberwolves before the All-Star break. The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET to be televised on NBC Sports Washington.

The odds*

Being on the road, the Wizards are a +3 underdog and the over/under is 235.5 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Interesting how the Wizards are not the favorites with a full roster while Minnesota most likely won’t have their two biggest men on the court tonight. This could potentially be a sneak win for Washington.

Injury Updates

For the Wizards, they have no injuries on the report which we haven’t seen in a while, but for the T-Wolves it’s a different story and it’ll soon be how they’ll adjust with their injuries while Washington figures out how to capitalize on them. Not having two bigs leaves the paint wide open for Washington who can easily get most of their scoring from there.

*Please play your bets responsibly because betting on sports games is GAMBLING! If you or someone else you know has a gambling problem, please call 1-800-GAMBLER. You must be 21 or older to place bets.