The Washington Wizards beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 114-106 on the road Thursday night. It is a true character win as the team heads off to the All-Star break.

If you watched just the first quarter of the game, you would have been tempted to turn the television screen. The Wizards were losing by as many as 20 points in the first half, especially after a rancid first quarters, where they were down 36-21. Washington gradually made their comeback in the second quarter to head into halftime with a 59-51 deficit.

The big comeback happened in the fourth quarter. Washington was still behind, 87-76. But Bradley Beal scored 17 of his team and season-high 35 points to turn the table on the Wolves and take the lead in the closing minutes of the game. It wasn’t long ago when the Wizards gave up 20 point leads to lose in back-to-back games. Now, Washington was able to get a win after being down by 20.

Anthony Edwards led the Wolves with 34 points.

Washington is off until next Friday, Feb. 24 when they host the New York Knicks. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET.