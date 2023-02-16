The NBA All-Star Weekend is beginning very soon in Salt Lake City. And one of Salt Lake City’s star guards, at least technically, may be bought out soon. During the NBA trade deadline’s flurry of activity, Russell Westbrook was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Utah Jazz. He is expected to be bought out however.

And here is where things get interesting. The Washington Wizards are among four teams who are interested in signing him after a buyout, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat are also other teams that Westbrook’s camps has spoken to.

Do I think Westbrook COULD play for the Wizards at this time next week? Quite possibly! While the Clippers are in LA and wouldn’t require Westbrook to move, he is most familiar with Washington as a player. During his only season in Washington from 2020-21, Westbrook averaged 22.2 points, 11.7 assists and 11.5 rebounds per game, leading the Wizards to a first round playoff appearance.

In recent SB Nation Reacts surveys, many of you want the Wizards to rebuild. I do too. I don’t see the point of the Wizards trying to make moves for a one-and-done playoff appearance at best.

But remember, the Wizards front office doesn’t necessarily share that same opinion. If anything, President of Basketball Operations Tommy Sheppard and the Wizards front office are doubling down on a postseason run. With that in mind, I think Westbrook is possibly the best player to get the Wizards toward that goal of a playoff berth.

