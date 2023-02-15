Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

Injuries

WIZARDS— None.

TIMBERWOLVES— Kyle Anderson, QUESTIONABLE (back); Rudy Gobert, QUESTIONABLE (groin); Karl-Anthony Towns, OUT (calf)

Pregame Notes

The Washington Wizards’ “Big 3”, if only they showed up majority of the season, could actually rip apart teams just like they did with the Portland Trail Blazers previously. Only issue is that injuries had plagued all three players this season so there hasn’t been a lot of games where they could dominate the floor. Having Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal on one team can do some serious damage. As mentioned before it’s injuries and lack of consistency that plays a part.

It’s possible in this game that the Minnesota Timberwolves will not have their two bigs in Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns which can open the door for both Porzingis and Daniel Gafford to attack the paint. Minnesota also no longer has D’Angelo Russell who is now with the Los Angeles Lakers. The offensive scoring will have to come elsewhere. Hopefully Washington will capitalize on the flaws of the T-Wolves and get the win.