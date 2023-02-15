Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.
Hello Washington Wizards fans, happy day-after-Valentine’s Day!
As you know, the Wizards are out on another west coast road trip which should be the last for this season. They also are about to head into the All-Star Break without ANY players for the second year. Then again, I guess we have a phrase for that.
This is a truly #SoWizards season.
Even then, for a team that is sub-.500, maybe we could see someone in the rising stars game. But the reality is that Johnny Davis is spending most of his time in the G-League, and he isn’t even performing well enough for that game.
