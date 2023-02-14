Wizards at Trail Blazers odds and more

The Washington Wizards play the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET. Here are the odds!

The odds*

According to DraftKings, the Wizards are 3.5 point underdogs compared to the Trail Blazers. The over-under for total scoring is 236 points. Washington is 12-18 on the road while Portland is 16-13 at home. By default, it shouldn’t be surprising that the Wizards are underdogs, but they also aren’t expected to lose by 20.

Anything else?

Washington is in the second game of a three-game west coast trip. They should have a full roster if Kyle Kuzma is able to play. The Blazers are missing Jusuf Nurkic so that should hlep the Wizards’ matchup chances in the low post. Let’s see how this game turns out.

*Please play your bets responsibly because betting on sports games is GAMBLING! If you or someone else you know has a gambling problem, please call 1-800-GAMBLER. You must be 21 or older to place bets.