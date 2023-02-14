Wizards at Blazers preview: Washington gets quick turnaround in Portland

Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 14 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Moda Center - Portland, Oregon

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington, League Pass

Injuries

WIZARDS— Kyle Kuzma, QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

NETS— Jusuf Nurkic, OUT (calf); Jerami Grant, QUESTIONABLE (concussion); Justise Winslow, QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

Pregame Notes

The Washington Wizards found themselves in an absolute shootout against the Golden State Warriors yesterday. Expect more of the same against a Portland Trail Blazers side that’s deathly allergic to defense.

The Blazers rank 27th in the NBA in defensive rating this season and have been dead last in the past month of basketball played. There’s also a decent chance they won’t have one of their best defenders in Jerami Grant, who missed their last game due to ongoing concussion protocol.

The Wizards haven’t had much success against the Blazers of late. They’ve lost their last three matchups and have just one win against Portland over their last eight contests. That’s no surprise given that Damian Lillard has routinely torched Washington. Dame averages 27.0 points per game against the Wiz for his career, his highest total against any East team.

Both teams are battling for a play-in spot right now and will need a win to keep pace in their respective conferences.